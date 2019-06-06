Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMENU, Il-Fratell, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Kathleen Imelda known as Millie née Saich, his sons Paul, Patrick and Piers, his treasured granddaughter Ginny, his brothers and sisters and their families, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 19, for the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady, Xagħra, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 5pm followed by interment at the Xagħra Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On July 16, OLIVER, loving husband of Maria, née Castaldi, and wonderful father of Robert and his wife Elizabeth and a doting grandfather to Charlotte. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sister, his in-laws, other relatives and his many friends. Funeral Mass is being held tomorrow, Friday, July 19, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave. Donations to Malta Hospice movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On July 17, JOHN ROMEO, of St Julian’s, aged 74, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Miriam née Clews, his Children Oriana and her husband Ray, Neil and Joanne, his mother Mary, his grandchildren Rebekah, Nikkiann, his great-grandchild Blake, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 19, at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes church in San Ġwann, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – ARMANDO. Holy Mass will be celebrated today, Thursday, July 18, at 7pm at Kunċizzjoni church. Being the 41st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, Mary, Fr Joe Abela, Monica, Therese, Carmel, in-laws and grandchildren. Route: Roman House, Buzu-grilla, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb Ir-Ruwa and Kunċizzjoni. You are welcome.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the second anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

De BRINCAT – PUBLIUS. Sweet and tender memories of an adored father and beloved grandfather so deeply loved and so sadly missed.

His absence a silent grief.

His life a beautiful memory.

Etched forever in our hearts.

As always Connie and your treasured grandsons Christopher and Ian Gauci.

MASINI – LILY. Loving and unfading memory on the 37th anniversary of her passing away. Rest in peace.

SERGE – EFFIE. In loving memory on the 30th anniversary, today, of the demise of our dad. His three sons, Denis, René and Cecil and their families.

