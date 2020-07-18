In Memoriam

De BRINCAT – PUBLIUS. Sweet and tender memories of my adored father who left us so suddenly 29 years ago. He was much loved by my two sons, Christopher and Ian Gauci, he will always be their adored nannu. We miss you so very much. Connie.

Sistina art shop

Wide range of top quality art materials for art lovers. Covid vouchers accepted. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

