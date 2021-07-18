Obituaries

BORG. Suddenly, on July 15, ADRIAN, aged 56, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Yasmin née Taylor-East, his beloved daughter Francesca and her fiancé Oliver. He will also be sadly missed by his siblings Frank and Doris, Tonio and Adele, Marika, Claire and Pierre Bugeja, James and Debbie, Maria and Patrick Carey, his in-laws, Hu and Claudia Taylor-East, Phillip and Rita Taylor-East and Miriam Taylor-East, his nephews and nieces and other numerous relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBRINCAT. On July 10, at Mater Dei Hospital Mons SALV DEBRINCAT, of Munxar, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He went to meet the risen Lord, his parents Ġanni and Filomena and his sisters Annunziata and Maria. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters, Francis, Joseph, Paul, Angelo, Josephine, Joan and Lourdes, and their spouses, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives and friends especially his brother priests, and the community of Munxar and Vittoriosa. The funeral was held on Monday, July 12. Prayers were said præsente cadavere at St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Munxar, followed by Mass celebrated by His Eminence Cardinal Mario Grech, at the Gozo Cathedral. Relatives and friends are invited to attend for a Mass for the repose of his soul at St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Munxar, on Friday, July 23, at 7pm and at St Laurence parish church, Vittoriosa, on Thursday, August 5, at 6.30pm. Donations for the Grupp Support lill-Missjunarji Ghawdxin, will be appreciated on both occasions. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRISCTI. On July 16, ALFRED, passed away peacefully surrounded by the loving embrace of his family who loved him dearly and will love him forever more. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mona, his children Karen and her husband Mark, Michael and his wife Nikki, David and his wife Corinne, and Alexia and her husband Mark, his ten adoring grandchildren Michelle, Louisa, Francesca, Krista, Thomas, Matthew, Philippa, Emma, Nina and Sarah, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, July 19, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

NAUDI. In memory of RITA née Farrugia, widow of Alfred Naudi, mother of James and of Marty and her husband Philip, grandmother to Ali and Maria and great-grandmother to Luke and Silas and sister-in-law Salvina. This being the first anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

PACE BONELLO – RINA. Remembering with much love and affection our dearest mother, her 10th anniversary of her passing. Always loved, missed and in our hearts. Her children; Henry and Pat, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd, and her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear WILFRID on the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his children Giselle and David, grandchildren Maxine, Justine and Maya, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 6pm Mass on Thursday, July 22, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be said for the repose of his soul.

