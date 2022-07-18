Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 13, at her residence in Sliema, IVY née Mifsud, aged 91, widow of Pio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving and devoted family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Georgette Maistre and great-grandson Cesco Borg. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her children Anouk and her husband Paul Ellul Sullivan, Josef and his wife Anita, Michel, Victoire and her husband Adrian Manfre and her son-in-law Louis Maistre, her grandchildren Vibeke and her husband David Pace, Greta and her husband Daniel Tabone, Gaston and his wife Justine, Fae and her husband Frank Borg and Tyron, together with her great-grandchildren Ella, Ida, Eva, Mara, Matteo, Bea and Violet, who were all her pride and joy. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sister Mae and her husband Tony Vella, who reside in Canada, her in-laws, Joan widow of Roy Mifsud, Therese widow of Antoine Camilleri, her nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, July 18, for Marija Annunzjata parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR PULIS. On July 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, FR ADRIAN CASSAR PULIS, O. Carm, of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province. He also leaves to mourn his father Alfred, widower of Marianne née Pulis, his brother Mario and wife Antoinette, Mariella, widow of his brother Mark, Maria, widow of his brother Paul, his nephews and nieces Nicholas, Nadine, Stephanie, James and Andrea, Charles Borg a close friend of his, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, at 2.30pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the Renal Ward, S2 Ward and the brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of CONNIE, today the first anniversary of her death, the masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her siblings, nephews and nieces and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CONTI BORDA – GEORGETTE. In ever loving memory of a very dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, being the eighth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Alfred.

De BRINCAT – PUBLIUS. Sweet and tender memories of my adored father and treasured grandfather to Christopher and Ian Gauci. You left us so suddenly 31 years ago and we are still in shock. Daddy leaves behind his great-grandchildren Michaela, Nicholas and Alexander whom he has never met. As always, Connie.

NAUDI. In memory of RITA née Farrugia, widow of Alfred Naudi, mother of Marty and her husband Philip and James, grandmother to Ali and Maria and great-grandmother to Luke and Silas and sister-in-law Salvina. This being the second anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

