OBITUARIES

ATTARD. We sadly announce the passing of our dear MARILYN aged 82, who was called to the Risen Lord on July 16, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her loving husband Edward, her daughters Charmaine and her partner Andrew, Nadine and her husband Mark. Her beloved grandchildren Kikka and Eric, Robert, Ben and Maria, Timmy and Marz. Her adorable great-grandchildren Emma and Archie. Her sisters Grace and her husband Ronnie, Iliana and her husband Jean-Pierre, her sister-in-law Margaret and her brother-in-law Joe. Her nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends.

Her life will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19, at 8.30am, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to thank all the nurses, carers and staff at The Imperial, Sliema, for their exceptional care and dedication towards her, which went way above their call of duty.

BONELLO DU PUIS. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, TERESA, aged 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Alexander, her daughters Caroline and Veronica and

their respective spouses Peter Fleri-Soler and Peter Paul Bonnici, her most beloved grandchildren with their spouses and partners Jeremy and Becky, Anthony and Karl, Julian and Rachel, Michaela and Timmy, Ally and Mark, Hannah and João, her in-laws Monica and Alfred Busietta and Iris Bonello Du Puis, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May she rest in peace.

LYTTLETON. On July 16, GEORGE, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vicky, her daughter Lisa and her husband Steve, Luke and his wife Caroline. His treasured grandchildren Sarah, Mark, Alexandra, and Charlotte. Relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal peace.

TABONE. On July 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Marthese, his children Lara and her partner Joseph, Carl and his wife Krista, Rita and her husband Sammy, his precious grandchildren Manuela and Aidan, Kylee, Max, Kay and Guilia, his great-grandson Kane, his siblings RoseMarie and Edwin and his wife Edith, his mother-in-law Josephine, his in-laws Mariella and Joseph, Catherine, Sunny, Simone, Joseph and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 20, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA - ARMANDO. July 18, 1978. Today the 45th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Mary, Fr Joe Abela, Monica, Therese, Carmel, in- laws and grandchildren. Mass will be celebrated today at 6pm, at il-Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, Malta. The Sacrament of the sick will be celebrated at this Mass. Route: Saqqajja Square, Roman House, Għeriexem Road, Bużugrilla, Għajn Klieb, Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa, il-Kunċizzjoni. It will be streamed on Facebook on il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat. A prayer is solicited.

ATTARD. In loving memory of CONNIE. Today the second anniversary of her death, the 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of her soul. Always remembered by her siblings, nephews and nieces and their respective spouses. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DE BRINCAT – PUBLIUS. Sweet and tender memories of my adored father and treasured grandfather to Christopher and Ian Gauci. You left us so suddenly 32 years ago and we are still in shock. Daddy leaves behind his great-grandchildren Michaela, Nicholas and Alexander whom he has never met. Forever etched in my heart.

NAUDI. In memory of RITA née Farrugia, widow of Alfred Naudi, mother of James and of Marty and her husband Philip, grandmother to Ali and Maria and great-grandmother to Luke and Silas and sister-in-law Salvina. This being the third anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.