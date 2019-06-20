Obituaries

VASSALLO. On Thursday, July 18, at St Vincent de Paul, VINCENT of Msida, residing in Fgura, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children, Richard and his wife Fiona, his son Colin, his grandchildren Louisa and Isabella, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 20 at 8am for church Christ the King, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – MARIA STELLA (Mèmè). In loving memory of a dearest aunt, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Rest in peace.

De GIOVANNI – JOE. Fondest memories of a beloved father and grandfather today the thirty-first anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family.

GALEA. In loving memory of our dear PETER PAUL who went to meet the Risen Lord on July 19, 2016. Always remembered by his wife Monica, his son Mark, his daughter Martina and his father John. Mass will be celebrated today at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Paceville, at 6.45pm. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

LICARI – TARA MALOU, 15.02.1999-19.07.2016. In loving and unfading memory. Thinking of you always our precious Tara, you are forever in our hearts. Dad, Mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. A Mass for the repose of Tara’s soul is going to be held at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, ex Stella Maris School in Balzan this evening at 7.30pm. Eternal rest give unto her Oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in Peace. Amen.

LICARI. In loving memory of our beloved daughter and sister TARA MALOU on the third anniversary of her passing. Always and forever in our hearts. Mum, Dad, Gabriel and Marie-Louis Timothy and Rebecca, Samuel and Maria. Mass will be celebrated today at Stella Maris Chapel, Balzan, at 7.30pm.

LICARI. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved TARA MALOU on the third anniversary of her tragic passing. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Aunt Elaine, uncle Edmund, Malcolm and Carl.

PACE – ROSE, née Psaila. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother, gone to meet the Lord 46 years ago today. Her children Amy and Achilles.

