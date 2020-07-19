Obituary

PIRRONE. On July 17, MANSUETA, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Gilio and his wife Miriam, Mary, Carmen, widow of Gustav Valletta, Francis and his wife Maria and Anna, widow of Manuel Ciantar. She also leaves to mourn her grandchildren, Joeline, Mariano, Roberto, Alviano, Alessandro, Mauro, Chris, Stefan and Maria and their in-laws, her great-grandchildren, her sister Mary, widow of Ronnie Smith, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow at 8am for St Francis Church, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – MARIA STELLA. Treasured memories of our dearest Mèmè, being the ninth anniversary of her passing. Her family.

COPPINI. On the ninth anniversary of the demise of ALBERT of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on July 21, 2011. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, and their mother Janine, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

De GIOVANNI – JOE. Fondest memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family.

DEMARCO. In ever-loving memory of a dear nephew, IVAN. Aunty Miriam, uncle Salv, aunty Yvonne and all your cousins.

IZZO. The family of JOSEPH who passed on to meet the Risen Lord on March 30, 2020, is holding a memorial Mass in celebration of his life on Thursday, July 30 at Our Lady of Loreto Church, Bordin Street, Guardamanġa/ Pietà at 6.30pm. All his friends and acquaintances who would like to pay their respects are welcome to join them. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

LICARI. In loving and unfading memory of TARA MALOU, 15.02.1999-19.07.2016. On the fourth anniversary since your passing away, thinking of you as always our precious Tara, you are forever in our hearts. Dad, mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

LICARI. In ever loving memory of our beloved granddaughter TARA MALOU, today the fourth anniversary of her tragic death. Sadly missed and never forgotten. Nanna Vera and nannu George.

LICARI. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved TARA MALOU on the fourth anniversary of her tragic passing. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Aunt Elaine, uncle Edmund, Malcolm and Carl.

PACE – ROSE. Never fading memories of our beloved mother on the 47th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her children Amy and Achilles.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. Fondly remembered, especially today, the 23rd anniversary of his demise, by his son Paul and the Zammit family. A prayer is solicited.

