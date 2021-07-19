Obituary

FALZON. On July 18, GAETANO, of Iklin, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Maria, his children Erica and Chris, Daria and her fiancé Anthony, Jurgen and his wife Amy, his grandson Jake C., other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, July 20, at 9.30am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the Falzon family grave at Burmarrad Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De BRINCAT− Sweet and tender memories of my adored father, Publius. A dearly loved grandfather to Christopher and Ian Gauci. As always, Connie.

De GIOVANNI – JOE. Fondest memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family.

LICARI. In loving and unfading memory of TARA MALOU, 15.02.1999-19.07.2016. On the fifth anniversary since you were called to eternal life. You are forever in our hearts, dad, mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. Mass for the repose of Tara’s soul will be said today, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, at 6.30pm.

LICARI. In loving memory of our beloved granddaughter TARA MALOU, today the fifth anniv-ersary of her passing. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Nannu George and nanna Vera.

LICARI. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved TARA MALOU on the fifth anniversary of her tragic passing. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Aunt Elaine, uncle Edmund, Malcolm and Carl.

LUNGARO MIFSUD – HELEN. In loving memory of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. Fondly remembered, especially today, the 24th anniversary of his demise, by his son Paul and the Zammit family. A prayer is solicited.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, reopen Monday, August 23.

