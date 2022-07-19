Obituary

CASSAR PULIS. On July 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, FR ADRIAN CASSAR PULIS, O.Carm, of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province. He also leaves to mourn his father Alfred, widower of Marianne née Pulis, his brother Mario and wife Antoinette, Mariella widow of his brother Mark, Maria widow of his brother Paul, his nephews and nieces Nicholas, Nadine, Stephanie, James and Andrea, Charles Borg, a close friend of his, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. A Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, July 19, at 2.30pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the Renal Ward, S2 Ward and the brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province.

In Memoriam

BOWMAN – JOE. Treasured and always missed, especially today on the fourth anniversary of his passing. His beloved wife Therese, his children Colin and his wife Ruth, Joseph and his wife Sarah, Clare and Shirley, his grandchildren whom he adored. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20, at 6.30pm, at Balluta parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – MARIA STELLA. In loving memory of our Meme, today being the 11th year of her passing. A prayer is solicited.

De GIOVANNI – JOE. Fondest memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 34th anni-versary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his family.

LICARI – TARA MALOU (15.2.1999 – 19.7.2016). In loving and unfading memory on the sixth anniversary since you were called to eternal life. You are forever in our hearts, dad, mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. Mass for the repose of Tara’s soul will be said today, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, at 6.30pm.

MICALLEF. In ever loving memory of our dear ANN, on the first anniversary since her passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved her in life and pray that she will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Her daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, Elizabeth and Louis Olivieri and her grandchildren Maria and Luca.

PACE. In ever loving memory of our dear mother ROSE, today the 49th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her children, Amy and Achilles.

