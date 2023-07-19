Obituaries

BONELLO DU PUIS. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, TERESA, aged 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Alexander, her daughters Caroline and Veronica and their respective spouses Peter Fleri-Soler and Peter Paul Bonnici, her most beloved grandchildren with their spouses and partners Jeremy and Becky, Anthony and Karl, Julian and Rachel, Michaela and Timmy, Ally and Mark, Hannah and João, her in-laws Monica and Alfred Busietta and Iris Bonello Du Puis, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

ELLUL. On July 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, HERMANN, aged 64, much beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved husband Noel, his sister Joyce, his brothers Victor and his wife Vivian, Arthur and his wife Doris, Edwin, husband of his late sister Carmen, Marlene, widow of his brother Vincent, his precious nephews and nieces, Alex and Josianne, Annabelle and Gordon, children of his late sister Agnes, Jackie and Michael, Elayne, Kevin and Joanne, Nadya and Keith, Roberta and Chris, Chantel, Johann and Rebecca, Lizienne and Evan, Claire and Adrienne, and their families and his mother-in-law, Mary, widow of Carmelo, his sister-in-law Romina and her husband Evan, his brother-in-law-Joseph and his partner Maria, and his nephews and nieces Nicole, Elenia, Aidan, Cara Lourd and other relatives and friends. Mass in celebration of his life will be said tomorrow, July 20, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, at 2.30pm. According to his last wishes, Herman will be cremated. Instead of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be much appreciated. Dear Lord, please grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks goes to the staff, nurses and doctors at the palliative care unit within the oncology centre, for their dedication in his last days of his journey amongst us.

TABONE. On July 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Marthese, his children Lara and her partner Joseph, Carl and his wife Krista, Rita and her husband Sammy, his precious grandchildren Manuela and Aidan, Kylee, Max, Kay and Guilia, his great-grandson Kane, his siblings RoseMarie and Edwin and his wife Edith, his mother-in-law Josephine, his in-laws Mariella and Joseph, Catherine, Sunny, Simone, Joseph and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LICARI – TARA MALOU, 15.2.1999-9.7.2016. In loving and unfading memory of Tara Malou on the seventh anniversary since you were called to eternal life. You are forever in our hearts, dad, mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. Mass for the repose of Tara’s soul will be said today at 6.30pm, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat.

LICARI. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved TARA MALOU on the seventh anniversary of her tragic passing. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Nannu George, Nanna Vera, Aunt Elaine, Uncle Edmund, Malcolm and Carl.

MICALLEF. In ever loving memory of our dear ANN on the second anniversary since her passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved her in life and pray that she will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Her daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, Elizabeth, widow of Louis Olivieri and her grandchildren Maria and Thomas, and Luca and Catriona.

PACE – ROSE, née Psaila. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother, 50 years on from her passing. Her children Amy and Achilles.

Harpa Day Donations

Gratitude to our supportive community for the Harpa Dei concerts. Donations collected were: Friday 23.6.23 €340, Saturday 24.6.23 €457.85 and $100 (€91.56 equivalent), Sunday 25.6.23 €424.21. Total €1,313.62. Expenses totalled €2,061.23. Your generosity made these soul-touching events possible. Thank you.

In Memoriam JOSEPH ROBERT BOWMAN 1941 - 2018 Treasured and always missed, especially today on the fifth anniversary of his passing by his beloved wife Therese, his children Colin and his wife Ruth, Joseph and his wife Sarah, Clare and Shirley, his grandchildren Zack, Jake, Krysta, Julia, Jessica, Luke and Nicholas whom he adored. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In fond memory of MARIA TABONE Today, July 19 the fifth anniversary of her demise Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters and in-laws Today, Wednesday, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered at 6.30pm at St Anthony’s chapel, Marsalforn. Kindly remember her in your prayers

