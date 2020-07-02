Obituaries

BARTOLO. On July 1, at his residence in Rabat, CARMEL, former Rabat Primary School teacher, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his children Edmond and his wife Phyllis, Marie, Ivan, widower of Joanne, his grandchildren Daniel, Lara, Jessica, Karen, Greta and Alizea, their fiancés, his sister Mary, widow of Sam, in Australia, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2.30pm for Mdina Cathedral where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On July 1, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, GEMMA, widow of Francis Xavier, of Valletta and residing in Guardamangia, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Dr Pierre Farrugia and his wife Dr Ruth Farrugia, her sisters Carmelina and Evelyn, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Friday, July 3, at 7.45am for the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.15am followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Special thanks to all the staff at RW6 and RW7 wards at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

GASAN – JOE. In loving memory of our dear papa, today the 44th anniversary of his death. Remembered with fondest memories and love by his children, Paula, Sylvia, Joe and Veronica, their respective spouses, grandchildren and all the family.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life”.

Eternal rest give unto him O Lord.

PACE – VICTOR. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 63rd anniversary of his demise. Fondly re-membered by his children, Mona, Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – JOSEPH A. In fond remembrance especially today on your 10th anniversary of your passing to a better life. Annina, JoAnna, Paula, Vicki and all the family.

