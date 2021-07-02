Obituaries

CONTI. On July 1, JOSEPHINE née Magri, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her children and spouses Victoria and Mario Vella, Christopher and Lucienne, Stephen and Marisa, Pierre and Jacqui, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, July 3, at St Julian’s parish church, at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks to all those who cared for her during the past years.

GIGLIO. On June 30, at St Catherine’s Retirement Home, Attard, ANTOINETTE née Cauchi of Valletta, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her children, Angele and her husband Victor, Pierre and his wife Ruth, Annemarie and her husband Daren and Joseph and his wife Muriel, her grandchildren, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Catherine’s Retirement Home today, Friday, July 2, at 8.30am, for St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to St Catherine’s Retirement Home, Attard, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GASAN – JOE. In loving memory of our dear papa, today the 45th anniversary of his death. Remembered with fondest memories and love by his children, Paula, Sylvia, Veronica and Joe, their respective spouses, grand­children and all the family. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life”. Eternal rest give unto him Oh Lord.

PACE – VICTOR. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 64th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, Mona, Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – JOSEPH A. Remembering you with great affection on your 11th anniversary of your passing. Annina, JoAnna, Paula, Vicki and families.

