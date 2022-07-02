Obituary

GATT. On June 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Sliema, widower of Rose née Dimech, aged 88, passed away peacefully to reunite with his dearest wife and daughter Moira, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Johanna and her husband Godwin Grech, his beloved grandchildren Mark and Francesca, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, July 2, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Ward M9 at Mater Dei Hospital and the nurses and carers at Villa Messina.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.