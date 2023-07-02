Obituaries

BONNICI. On June 29, at Casa San Paolo, St Paul’s Bay, MARJORIE ROSE, of the UK and residing in San Ġwann, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband George, her son Robert and his partner Daniela, her grandchildren Alexia and Matthew, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves the University of Malta tomorrow, Monday, July 3, at 8am for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONNICI SOLER. On June 28, ANTOINE, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving cousins Clare Hobbs, Jo Ann Camilleri, Marie Christine Farrugia, Raymond Bonnici and their respective families and all his great jazz friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul tomorrow, Monday, July 3, at 8.15am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Millennium Chapel will be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at SM1 at St Vincent de Paul for their continuous care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DELICATA. Much cherished and never fading memories of our beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents CARMEN and FRANCIS on the 14th and 41st anniversary of their passing away. Our memories of you will never pass as we remember you always with great love and immense gratitude. You live forever in our hearts and prayers. Your children and their families.

GASAN – JOE. In loving memory of our dear papa today the 47th anniversary of his death. Remembered with fondest memories and love by his children Paula, Sylvia, Veronica and Joe, their respective spouses, grand-children and all the family. John 3:16 – “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life”. Eternal rest give unto him Oh Lord.

GIORDMAINA – CARMEL. Treasured memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Rose, his son Mark and wife Alessandra and grandson Sergio. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today at 6pm at the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – JOHN M. On the 50th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his two daughters Marlene and Josephine, son-in-law Joseph Falzon and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Thursday, July 6 at 6.30pm at Mosta Basilica. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE – VICTOR. Today being the 66th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and in-laws. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ALFRED BORG on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Carmen, his daughters Clare and her husband Edward, Celia and her husband Edward, his dearest grandchildren Martina, Julia, Michaela and Tom. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To Thank

The TABONE family would like to thank the Rev. Clergy, led by Tarxien parish priest Fr Chris Ellul who celebrated Mass and gave our beloved EMANUEL such a beautiful farewell ceremony on June 17, 2023. We are also touched by the presence of all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards, made donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, or in any other way expressed solidarity with us during this difficult time. We also want to thank the numerous village organisations, committees, as well as pharmacists, medicine distributors and businesses who held him in such high esteem. In this moment of grief, to know how greatly loved and missed he is, brings us comfort and strength. Please remember him in your prayers.

