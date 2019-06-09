Obituaries

De GIORGIO. On July 14 CARMELINA, aged 87, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mario and his wife Joyce, Michael and his wife Marie, Paul and his wife Paula, Anna and her husband Nick, Johnny and his wife Michelle, George and his wife Anita, her brothers Reno, Salvinu, her sister Marianne and their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 22, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On Thursday, July 18, at St Vincent de Paul, VINCENT of Msida, residing in Fgura, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children Richard and his wife Fiona, his son Colin, his grandchildren Louisa and Isabella, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, July 20 at 8am for Christ the King church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the souls of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA.

In Memoriam

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA – ROSE. Treasured memories of a very dear sister and aunt, on the third anniversary of her demise. So deeply loved and so sadly missed. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Frances, Katya and Karen.

GRECH. In ever loving memory of LORENZO, an exemplary husband and father, today the 50th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Always remembered by his son Laurence, his daughter Grace Naudi and their families.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of a special wife, mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Joseph, son and daughters, spouses and grandchildren.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9, reopen Monday, August 26.