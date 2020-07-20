Obituaries

CALLEJA. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH JOHN, of Vittoriosa, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Josette née Mifsud Bonnici, his children Giulio and his fiancée Diane, Michela, Daniela, Gabriella and Ryan, his parents Carmelo and Lina, his mother-in-law Maria Mifsud Bonnici, his sisters-in-law Marie and her husband Tonio Darmanin and Anna, his only nephew Andrea and only niece Pia and her husband Andrea, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, at 8.30am for San Lawrenz church, Vittoriosa, where Mass praesente cadavere for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, or Hospice Movement, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, of Żebbuġ and residing in Birkirkara, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Monica, Miriam and her husband Aurelio, and Melda, grandchildren Tiziana, Alexia and her husband Carl, Johann and great-grandchild Krista, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, at 3pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Qalb ta’ Ġesu cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request by donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. On July 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, née Farrugia, widow of Effie, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her daughter Marty and her husband Philip Farrugia, her son James, her beloved grandchildren Alessandra and her son Luke, Maria and her husband Orin Hardy and their son Silas, and her sister-in-law Salvina Farrugia, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, at 8am at St Julian’s parish church, St Julian’s, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the souls of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

A Mass for the repose of ANTOINE and MARIE LOUISE MIFSUD will be said tomorrow, July 21, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remem-bered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA. Cherished memories of MARYROSE, today being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by James and Lydia, Matthew and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA URRY – MARUZZA. In loving memory, today being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her daughters Henriette and Glorya and their families. May she rest in peace.

You will always be in our hearts

Because there you are still alive

GRECH. In ever loving memory of LORENZO, an exemplary husband and father, today the 51st anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Always re-membered by his son Laurence, his daughter Grace Naudi and their families.

VELLA – MARY. Treasured memories of a special wife, mother and grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Joseph, son and daughters, spouses and grandchildren.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2019. Last trading day Friday, August 9, re-opens Monday, August 26.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.