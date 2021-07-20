Obituaries

ATTARD. On July 18, at St James Hospital, Sliema, CONNIE, aged 69, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her siblings Antoinette and her husband Stephen Muscat, Josette and her husband Stephen Rausi, Pierre and his wife Marisa née Cutugno, Stefan and his wife Pia née Yeon, her nephews and nieces Ivan and his wife Lorna, Francesca, Alexia and her husband Andrew, Michela and her husband Albert, Simon and his wife Emma, Louisa and Michael, Paul and his wife Ninia, Sacha and Barrylee and Elisa, her grand-nephews and grand-nieces, her carer Marili, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, today, Tuesday, July 20, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions to the Salesians of Don Bosco, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On July 18, Sr CATHERINE, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her brothers and sisters Carmel and his wife Tessie, Sr Mary, Therese widow of Joseph Mifsud, Doris widow of John Mary Pullicino, Maria Victoria, Mario and his wife Doris, Doris widow of Gregory, Tessie widow of Joseph, Vitorin widow of Francis, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, July 21, at St Paul’s Metro-politan Cathedral, Mdina, at 9am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Dorothean missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the souls of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly re-membered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA. Cherished memories of MARYROSE, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by James and Lydia, Matthew and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA URRY – MARUZZA. In loving memory, today being the 10th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her daughters Henriette and Glorya and their families. May she rest in peace.

You will always be in our hearts

Because there you are still alive

NAUDI. In loving memory of my beloved mother EVELYN, on her anniversary. Her daughter Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and family.

