Obituaries

PACE. On July 18, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, Mgr JOSEPH PACE, agaed 84, former parish priest of Ħamrun, and former archpriest of Floriana, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his cousins, Maria, wife of Edward Zammit, Joseph and his wife Doris, Antida, wife of Joseph Catania, Agnes, widow of Carol Medati, Antoine and his wife Mary Lou of Australia and Sister Yvonne Gera FMMM, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 20, at 1.30pm for St Cajetan’s parish church, Ħamrun, where he will be exposed, followed by Mass at 2.30pm and interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff and nuns of Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara.

TONNA. On July 18, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, Professor JO TONNA, aged 86, widower of Norma and a most loving and devoted father and grandfather, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his seven children, Iain and his wife Josianne, Alan, Karen and her husband Josef Mifsud Bonnici, Joanna and her husband Mark Chircop, Kevin and his wife Fleur, Niki and his wife Maria and Debbie and her husband Raul Garcia Diaz, his 18 grandchildren Robert and Petra, Francesca, Rebecca and Robert, Luke and Cherise, Sarah, Sean, Karl and Alexia, Michaela, Michael and Renée, David, Petra, Ana, Nina, Cristina, Jack, Edu, George and Lucia, his sister Lina Dimech, his sister-in-law Lila and her husband Simon Whitney-Long, his nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, July 20, at 9am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in his memory to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be truly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the entire staff at Casa Antonia for their loving care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the souls of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA. Cherished memories of MARYROSE, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. James and Lydia, Matthew and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRISCOE – MICHAEL. Ever­lasting memories of a beloved husband, father and grandchildren on the 25th anniversary of his demise.

Your presence we miss

Your memory we treasure

Loving you always

Forgetting you never.

His wife Josephine, sons Richard, James and Michael, in-laws and his beloved granddaughters Karen, Diane, Rebecca, Michaela, Dawn and Faye. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA URRY – MARUZZA. In loving memory, today being the 11th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her daughters Henriette and Glorya and their families. May she rest in peace.

Time slips by and life goes on,

But from our hearts you are never gone.

We think about you always,

And talk about you too.

We have so many memories, but we wish we still had you.

