Obituaries

CORDINA. On July 18, at Roseville Care Home, AMELIA née Grasso, aged 93, passed away peacefully joining her late husband Salv, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Michel and his wife Simone, Sandra, her son-in-law Martin, her grandchildren Petra and Oscar, Luke and Philippa, Matthew and Mireille, Timothy and Stefania, Lisa and Ben, her great-grandchildren Beppe, Lucy, Ella, Sam, her sister Therese and her husband James Fraser, her in-laws Antida, May, Jane, Benny and Anna, Michael and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, July 22, at 8.30am, for the Capuchins church of the Holy Cross, Floriana, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Roseville for their care and dedication.

VELLA GERA. On July 10, ANTHONY (Tony), widower of Bernadette, née Inglott, passed away peacefully at the age of 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his dear children Alexander, his partner Victoria and former wife Helga, Anatole and his wife Stephanie, his adorable grandsons Mikiel, Luca and Ġuże, his brother Walter, his in-laws Raymond and Marthese Meli and Kenneth and Theresine Portanier, his nephews Mark and David, nieces, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends, of whom one must mention Mariquite de Gabriele. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of the souls of MARYROSE and BERNARD BORDA. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORDA – MARYROSE. Today being the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and loved by Sandra and Steve, Kristina and Ian and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORDA. Cherished memories of MARYROSE, today being the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by James and Lydia, Matthew and Julia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA URRY – MARUZZA. In loving memory, today being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her daughters Henriette and Glorya and their families. May she rest in peace.

You will always be in our hearts

Because there you are still alive.

FAVA – MARIO FAVA, B.Pharm., FRSH. A beloved husband whom the good Lord called unto himself a year ago today. His life a beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Antoinette. The 6.30pm Mass, today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his dear soul.

FAVA. In loving memory of our dear MARIO on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Dearly missed by his wife Antoinette, his brother Reggie and wife Aurora, his sister Marcelline and all their families. Masses for the repose of his soul shall be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Saturday, July 22, at 5.30pm and Sunday, July 23, at 10.30am.

