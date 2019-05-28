Obituaries

BORG. PAULINE known as POLLY, aged 83, of Gżira, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18. She will always be loved and remembered by her brothers, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be held on Thursday, July 25, at the parish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord Grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO. On Friday, July 19, IGNATIUS, aged 92, of Paola, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children Paul and his wife Marguerite, Carmen and her husband Raymond, Josephine and her husband Joseph, Joseph, Mariella and her husband Godwin, his grandchildren Veronica, Juliana, Gilbert, Jean-Marc, Miriana, Bernard, Maria and Abigail, and their respective spouses and fiances, his brothers Charles and Saviour, sisters-in-law Maria and Agnes, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 22, at 8.30am at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to St Joseph Home, Santa Venera will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

Tuesday, July 23, being the first anniversary of the demise of ERIC FENECH PACE, the 6.30pm Mass at Santa Marija tal-Anġli, Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

CAMILLERI – ALBERT. On the ninth anniversary of his passing away.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.

Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children John, Loraine and Keith, grandchildren Lisa and Mark, Nigel and great-granddaughter Julia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI. On the eighth year anniversary of the demise of ALBERT, of Sliema, who met the risen Lord on 21.7.2011. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, and their mother Janine, family and friends. May God grant him eternal rest

DEMARCO – IVAN. Always in our prayers, Maria, Paul, Carmen and Lawrence.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother on his 29th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro, Giulia and Laura.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN, on the 29th anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvino and Josephine. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, July 22 at 7pm at Tal-Mirakli chapel, Lija. The attendance of family and friends will be much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of IVAN. Auntie Miriam, uncle Salv, auntie Yvonne and all your cousins.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 29th anniversary of his tragic death. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

GATT – CECILIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Mark and Alexia.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 28th and the 25th anniversaries of their deaths on July 21 and August 6 respectively. Fondly remembered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCERRI. In ever loving memory of EDDIE, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MARIE LOISE on her 18th anniversary and our dear father EDGAR on his 32nd anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Myriam and George, Tony and Pippa, Carmen and Charles, Martin and Karin and all the grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. Fondly remembered, especially today the 22nd anniversary of his demise, by his son Paul and the Zammit family. A prayer is solicited. Remembrance Mass will be held today at 11am at Lija’s parish church.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant him eternal rest. Evelyn and Anthony.

ZAMMIT – Dr GEORGE ZAMMIT, BA, LL.D. In ever loving memory of a most beloved father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his daughters Celine and Mariquita, and their families. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered in his memory.

