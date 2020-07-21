Obituaries

CALLEJA. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH JOHN, of Vittoriosa, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Josette née Mifsud Bonnici, his children Giulio and his fiancée Diane, Michela, Daniela, Gabriella and Ryan, his parents Carmelo and Lina, his mother-in-law Maria Mifsud Bonnici, his sisters-in-law Marie and her husband Tonio Darmanin and Anna, his only nephew Andrea and only niece Pia and her husband Andrea, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Tuesday, July 21, at 8.30am for San Lawrenz church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at the Żebbuġ cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GREGORY. On July 13, EVELYN, aged 76, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sister-in-law Maureen, widow of James Gregory, her nieces Lisa and her husband Tony Bailey, Elaine and her partner Samuel Walters, residing in the UK, and Sarah who lives in France, her cousins in Malta, Tony, Walter, Cecilia and Francis and their spouses, and her cousins in the UK and Australia. She also leaves to mourn her close friend and relative Marie Testa, the Testa family and her other numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wed-nesday, July 22, at 8.30am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am. The cortège will then leave for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, for interment in the Testa family grave (upper part). No flowers by request, but donations to the Ursuline Creche Sisters, Sliema, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest and peace with her family in your eternal kingdom.

PRECA. On July 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN BAPTIST, of Valletta, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved children Vincent and his wife Anna Maria, Winston and his wife Charmaine, his grandchildren Victoria, Stephanie, Jason, Maya and Jake, his brother Rosario and his wife Josephine, his sister Pauline Betts, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22, at 8.30am, for St Augustine parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Movement, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – Notary Dr JOSEPH BRINCAT. Today being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered with so much love, pride and gratitude.

Forever in our hearts you’ll stay, until we meet again some day.

His beloved wife Mary and his children Mark and Margaret, Stephen and Sandra, Irene and Michael, Suzanne and Mark, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSIETTA – MARISE. On her second anniversary. Lovingly remembered especially for always being there, when needed, for the MATC Association. So sadly missed. Marise will be remembered at the annual Mass of the association for those who have passed away, to be held later on in the year. Minnie Cassar.

CAMILLERI – ALBERT. Today the 10th anniversary of his passing away.

We think about you always,

We think about you still.

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our heart,

And there you will remain.

To walk with us throughout our life,

Until we meet again.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, grandchildren Lisa and Mark, Nigel and great-granddaughters Julia and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 30th anniversary of his tragic death. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

DEMARCO – IVAN. Always in our prayers, Maria, Paul, Carmen and Lawrence.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN on the 30th anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvino and Josephine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle who 30 years ago passed away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro, Giulia and Laura.

DEMARCO. In ever loving memory of a dear nephew IVAN from auntie Miriam, uncle Salv, auntie Yvonne and all your cousins.

FABRI – CARMEL (Neni). Remembering our dear father’s soul on the 59th anniversary of his demise. Monique, Karl and their families.

GATT – CECILIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Gone but never forgotten, fondly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Mark and Alexia.

MIFSUD – MARIE LOUISE, née Pace Floridia. Remembering a treasured mother, grand-mother and great- grandmother. Daily in our thoughts and prayers, deeply missed. Today the first anni-versary of her passing away, we cherish her beloved memories always.

SCERRI. In ever loving memory of EDDIE, today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

ZAMMIT – GEORGE and CARMELINA. Remembering with love and respect our beloved parents who passed away on July 21, 1990 and June 9, 2007 respectively. Their daughters Celine and Mariquita and their grand-children.

ZAMMIT – Dr LOUIS ZAMMIT, B Pharm MD. In memory of a dear husband, a loving father, grandfather and great-grand-father, on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Fondly re-membered by his wife Beatrix, his children Stanley, Pierre, Marie Louise and Antoine, their respective spouses and families.

