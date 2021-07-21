Obituaries

BORG. On July 19, LOUIS, of Mosta, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Edith, his son Mark, his daughter Roanna and her husband Stephen, his grandchildren Julian and Kathryn, his brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, July 21, at 3pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Santa Marija Assunta Basilica, Mosta, at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Any donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On July 19, at Hilltop Gardens, Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, ANN née Muscat, aged 84, of Naxxar and previously residing in Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her dear family. She leaves to mourn her great loss Luke, her dearest husband of 60 years, her beloved daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, and Elizabeth and Louis Olivieri; her treasured grandchildren Maria Cristina and her boyfriend Francesco, and Luca and his girlfriend Catriona; her brother Alfred, widower of Catherine; her in-laws Salvino Micallef and Evelyn and Edwin Camilleri; nephews, nieces, other relatives, dear friends and her devoted carers Erlinda and John. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, on Friday, July 23, for The Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Masses at Naxxar parish church are broadcast on Naxxar parish church live cam. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On July 19, VINCENT, aged 65, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife, Sylvia, his daughters, Roberta and her husband Andre and Erica, his grandson Michael, his sisters Lina, Tessie, Maggie, Kathleen, Eileen and their families along with other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Wednesday, July 21, at Christ the King Basilica, Paola, at 10am. No flowers by request, but dona-tions to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – ALBERT. Today the 11th anniversary of his passing away.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.

Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, Lisa and Mark, Nigel, Julia and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and un-fading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 31st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

DEMARCO – IVAN. Always in our prayers, Maria, Paul, Carmen and Lawrence.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN on the 31st anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvinu and Josephine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle who passed away to eternal life 31 years ago. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro, Giulia and Laura.

DEMARCO. In everlasting memory of IVAN today being the 31st anniversary of his demise. From aunty Miriam, uncle Salv, aunty Yvonne and all your cousins.

MIFSUD – MARIE LOUISE, née Pace Floridia. Adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fondly remem­bered with love and greatly missed, on the second anniversary of her demise. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Her family.

SANSONE. In loving memory of ANTON, a dear father, grandfather and brother, today the first anniversary of his demise. His daughters, Nicola and Luciana, in-laws, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Kindly remember him in your daily prayers. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

SCERRI. In ever loving memory of EDDIE, today the 30th anni-versary of his demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

STELLINI. Cherished and un-fading memories of our dear WILFRID on the 20th anni-versary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his children Giselle and David, grand-children Maxine, Justine and Maya and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 6pm Mass tomorrow, Thursday, July 22, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be said for the repose of his soul.

ZAMMIT – GEORGE and CARMELINA. Remembering with love and respect our beloved parents who passed away on July 21, 1990, and June 9, 2007, respectively. Their daughters Celine and Mariquita and their grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – Dr LOUIS ZAMMIT, B Pharm MD. On his 25th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Beatrix, his children Stanley, Pierre, Marie Louise and Antoine, their respective spouses, grand­children and great-grand­children.

