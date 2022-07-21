Obituary

FAVA. At Zammit Clapp Hospital Nursing Home, MARIO, B.Pharm, FRSH, aged 89, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ and commence eternal life in God’s heavenly embrace. He will be forever loved and remembered by his beloved wife Antoinette née Camilleri, his brother Reginald and his wife Aurora, his sister Marcelline Sullivan, his in-laws Violet widow of Joseph Busuttil and Mario Degabriele widower of Marlene Camilleri, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, July 23, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to St Clare’s Monastery, Kappara, will be appreciated.

Nearer my God to thee, nearer to thee. Psalm 119.151.

Special thanks to the management and staff at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home, for their love and tender care.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dearest father ALBERT, on the 12th anniversary of his demise.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal.

Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, Lisa and Mark, Nigel, Julia and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle who passed away to eternal life on July 21, 1990. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro, Giulia and Laura.

DEMARCO. In everlasting memory of IVAN today being the 32nd anniversary of his demise. With lots of love from auntie Miriam, uncle Salv, auntie Yvonne and all your cousins.

DEMARCO – IVAN. Always in our prayers, Maria, Paul, Carmen and Lawrence.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN on the 32nd anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvinu and Josephine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – MARIE LOUISE, née Pace Floridia. Fondly remembered and deeply missed on the third anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SANSONE. In loving memory of ANTON, a dear father, grandfather and brother, today the second anniversary of his demise. His daughters, Nicola and Luciana, in-laws, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Kindly remember him in your daily prayers. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

SCERRI. In ever loving memory of EDDIE, today the 31st anniversary of his demise. His son Michael, Babette and Erica.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother MARIE LOUISE on her 21st anniversary and our dearest father EDGAR on his 35th anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Myriam and George, Tony and Pippa, Carmen and Charles, Martin’s wife Karin and all the grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – GEORGE and CARMELINA. Remembering with love and respect our beloved parents, who passed away on July 21, 1990, and June 9, 2007, respectively. Their daughters Celine and Mariquita and their grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Dr LOUIS ZAMMIT, B.Pharm MD, today being the 26th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Beatrix, his children Stanley, Pierre, Marie Louise and Antoine, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – PIO EUCHARISTICO. Fondly remembered, especially today, the 25th anniversary of his demise, by his son Paul and the Zammit family. A prayer is solicited.

