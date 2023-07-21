Golden Wedding

Peter Axisa and MARICA, née XUEREB

Happy 50th wedding anniversary to our dear parents. Love from your children Sandra and Kristina, and your grandchildren Miguel, Pedro and Nina.

Obituaries

ALOISIO. On July 19, ELIZABETH, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Rosemary Blease and her brothers Alfred and Alex, her dear nephews and nieces, Nicholas, Stephen, Michael, Christine, Beatrice, Jackie, Davinia, Philip, Natasha, Alessandro, Theresa, Kathia, Anita, Chantalle and Amanda, and her many great-nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, on Monday, July 24, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORDINA. On July 18, at Roseville Care Home, AMELIA, née Grasso, aged 93, passed away peacefully joining her late husband Salv, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Michel and his wife Simone, Sandra, her son-in-law Martin, her grandchildren Petra and Oscar, Luke and Philippa, Matthew and Mireille, Timothy and Stefania, Lisa and Ben, her great-grandchildren Beppe, Lucy, Ella, Sam, her sister Therese and her husband James Fraser, her in-laws Antida, May, Jane, Benny and Anna, Michael and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 22, at 8.30am, for the Capuchins church of the Holy Cross, Floriana, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Roseville for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – Notary JOSEPH BRINCAT. Today being the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always remembered with much love, pride and gratitude by his beloved wife Mary, his children Mark and Margaret, Stephen and Sandra, Irene and Michael, Suzanne and Mark, his most treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALBERT. On the anniversary of his passing away.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal.

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, Lisa and Mark, Nigel, Julia and Emma. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband IVAN, today being the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, and now as ever so close to my heart, Rita.

DEMARCO. In loving memory of our dear son IVAN on the 33rd anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed and forever loved. Salvinu and Josephine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMARCO – IVAN. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle who passed away to eternal life on July 21, 1990. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandro and Laura.

FABRI – CARMEL (Neni). In loving memory of our dear father on the 62nd anniversary of his passing away to a better life. You are always in remembered in our prayers. Monique, Karl and their families.

MIFSUD – MARIE LOUISE, née Pace Floridia. Fondly remembered and deeply missed on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

SANSONE. In loving memory of ANTON, a dear father, grandfather and brother, today the third anniversary of his demise. His daughters, Nicola and Luciana, in-laws, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Kindly remember him in your daily prayers. The 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Sunday, July 23, is being offered for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

SCERRI – EDDIE. Most treasured and unfading memories of Michael’s beloved father, on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by Michael, Babette and Erica. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

von BROCKDORFF – ALBERT. Treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with love. Nikki, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael and Ana and their families. A year has gone by but your memory will never fade. We love you and will forever hold you in our hearts.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother MARIE LOUISE on her 22nd anniversary and our dearest father EDGAR on his 36th anniversary. Fondly remembered by their children Myriam and George, Tony and Pippa, Carmen and Charles, Martin’s wife Karin and all the grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – Dr LOUIS ZAMMIT, B.Pharm., MD. In everlasting memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Beatrix, his children Stanley, Pierre, Marie Louise and Antoine and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

Summer offers! Art materials from renowned brands! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com

In ever loving memory of MARY COLEIRO a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Fondly cherished and missed by her seven children and their families “When you look into muddy or choppy water, you will not see your face reflected. If you want the face of Christ, who looks on you, to be reflected within you, come away from the disturbance of exterior things, And let your soul be at peace” St Anthony of Padua Requiem Mass will be said today, one year since her demise at Tal-Ibraġ church at 6.30pm. May she rest in peace

In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather PIO EUCHARISTICO ZAMMIT on the 26th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his son Joseph and his wife Nathalie and by his beloved grandchildren Alastair and Carolyn. A prayer is solicited

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.