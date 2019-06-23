Obituary

GALEA. On July 20, CARMEN nèe Mizzi, aged 71, passed away peacefully at her residence. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Paul and children Ian, Rosalie and Chris, her brothers and sisters and her in-laws, nephews and nieces, family and friends, including her member friends of the Society of Christian Doctrine. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, at 1.30pm for Fleur de Lys church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes that instead of flowers donations are made to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On July 21, at her home, MARIE LOUISE née Pace Floridia, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at the age of 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her beloved husband Antoine and son Remò. She will be deeply mourned and missed by her treasured children Marie Therese and Fred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne and Alexander, her cherished grandchildren Rachel and James, Kyra and Gareth, Michelle and Gloria, her darling great-grandchildren Maya, Ben, Nick, Thom, Amy and Ivie. Her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – JOY, née Pisani. In loving memory of a beloved mother, on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. You were always there for us, so caring and loving. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, July 28, at 12pm at the Salesian’s Oratory.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the fourth anniversary of her passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone Zammit.

FORMOSA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Today, the 21st anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her son Lawrence and her grandchildren André, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. Never forgotten and always remembered in our prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of our dear mother GIORGINA, today the 48th anniversary of her death. Lucy, Louise and Antoine.

SCICLUNA – MARIE-CHRISTINE, née Rutter. Cherished memories of a dear wife, mother and sister on the 22nd anniversary of her joining the choir of angels. Her husband Christopher, her son Simon, her sister Anna-Marie and her husband Lawrence Bonello, Michelle and Alison. Lord, grant her eternal rest.