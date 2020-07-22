Obituary

ATTARD. On July 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN O.M.E. known as Lilian, née Attard Montalto, founder of The Lilian Attard Ballet School, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her sons Philip and Andrew, her grandchildren Anthony, Nicola and her husband Daniel, her great-grandchildren Timothy and Amy, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, July 22, at 2pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – JOY, née Pisani. In loving memory of a beloved mother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean-Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the fifth anniversary of her passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone Zammit.

FORMOSA – ANGELA. With never ending fond memories and love of a dear mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your son Lawrence and her grandsons Andrè, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of our dear mother GEORGINA, today the 49th anniversary of her demise. Louise and Antoine.

SCICLUNA – MARIE-CHRISTINE, née Rutter. Cherished memories of a dear wife, mother and sister on the 23rd anniversary of her joining the choir of angels. Her husband Christopher, her son Simon, her sister Anna-Marie and her husband Lawrence Bonello, Michelle and Alison. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

