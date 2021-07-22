Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 19, at St James Hospital, Sliema, HELEN. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles and his wife Alfrida, her niece Isabelle and her husband Robert Micallef Camilleri, their son Ben and her nephew Karl and his girlfriend Chanelle. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, July 23, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at St James Hospital, for their care.

MICALLEF. On July 19, at Hilltop Gardens, Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, ANN née Muscat, aged 84, of Naxxar and previously residing in Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her dear family. She leaves to mourn her great loss Luke, her dearest husband of 60 years, her beloved daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, and Elizabeth and Louis Olivieri; her treasured grand-children Maria Cristina and her boyfriend Francesco, and Luca and his girlfriend Catriona; her brother Alfred, widower of Catherine; her in-laws Salvino Micallef and Evelyn and Edwin Camilleri; nephews, nieces, other relatives, dear friends and her devoted carers Erlinda and John. The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, tomorrow, Friday, July 23, for The Nativity of the Virgin Mary parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Masses at Naxxar parish church are broadcast on Naxxar parish church live cam. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – JOY, née Pisani. In loving memory of a beloved mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing away, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean-Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone Zammit.

CALLEJA – MICHAEL V. In loving memory of a beloved father on the fifth anniversary of his passing away, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean Paul, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her son Lawrence, her grandsons Andrè, Etienne, Jean Pierre and their respective spouses. May she rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of our dear mother GEORGINA, today the 50th anniversary of her death. Louise and Antoine.

SCICLUNA – MARIE-CHRISTINE, née Rutter. Cherished memories of a dear wife, mother and sister on the 24th anniversary of her joining the choir of angels. Her husband Christopher, her son Simon, her sister Anna-Marie and her husband Lawrence Bonello, Michelle and Alison. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear WILFRID on the 20th anni-versary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his children Giselle and David, grand-children Maxine, Justine and Maya and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 6pm Mass today, Thursday, July 22, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be said for the repose of his soul.

