FAVA. At Zammit Clapp Hospital Nursing Home, MARIO, B.Pharm, FRSH, aged 89, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Christ and commence eternal life in God’s heavenly embrace. He will be forever loved and remembered by his beloved wife Antoinette née Camilleri, his brother Reginald and his wife Aurora, his sister Marcelline Sullivan, his in-laws Violet, widow of Joseph Busuttil, and Mario Degabriele, widower of Marlene Camilleri, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, July 23, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (upper gate), no flowers by request but donations to St Clare’s Monastery, Kappara, will be appreciated. Nearer my God to thee, nearer to thee. Psalm 119:151. Special thanks to the management and staff at Zammit Clapp Nursing Home, for their love and tender care.

MANGION. On July 21, LINA, daughter of the late Crispin Mangion (of the Savoy Hotel), aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her son Michael and his partner Paul Galea, her nephew and nieces Robert, Joanne and Allison, their respective families and her brother- in-law Joseph Micallef, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 23, at 9am at the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at the Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF. On July 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his dearest children Nikki widow of the late Richard Aquilina, Hugh and Janice, Greta and Michael Camilleri Kamsky and Ana Hyzler. His beloved grandchildren Simon, Francesca, Alan, Karl, Steven, Rebekah, Matthew, Andrew, Alexandra and their respective spouses. His 15 great-grandchildren Matthew, David, Matty, Zoe, Jack, Anastasia, Sebastian, Kai, George, Alexander, Max, Nina, Adam, Henry and James. His loving brother Robert and his wife Liz, and his dearest in-laws Louise and Denis Dowling. His devoted carer Suzy and his many dear relatives and friends who were a comfort to him in his life. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, July 22, at 1.30pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in his memory to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors of Mater Dei Hospital Brown Ward 5.

CALLEJA – JOY, née Pisani. In loving memory of a beloved mother, so sadly missed on her seventh anniversary, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean-Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone Zammit.

CONSIGLIO. In loving memory of FRANCIS on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Joan, his daughters Gillian and Michael, Giselle and Adrian, his beloved grandchildren, Faye, Max, Leah and Marcus. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, July 22, at 6.45pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMENIA – MARIA, née Felice Gay, 23.7.1991. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family. Mass for repose of her soul will be said today, Friday, July 22, at 6.30pm, at Balzan parish church.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of our dear mother GEORGINA, today the 51st anniversary of her death. Louise and Antoine.

SCICLUNA – MARIE-CHRISTINE, née Rutter. Cherished memories of a dear wife, mother and sister on the 25th anniversary of her joining the choir of angels. Her husband Christopher, her son Simon, her sister Anna-Marie and her husband Lawrence Bonello, Michelle and Alison. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

