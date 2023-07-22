In Memoriam

CALLEJA – JOY, née Pisani. In loving memory of a beloved mother, so sadly missed on her eighth anniversary, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie, Edward, Jean-Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEJA – JOY. Fond memories of a dear friend on the eighth anniversary of her passing. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mona, Vikki, Patty and Simone Zammit.

FORMOSA – ANGELA. In loving memory of her passing away 25 years ago. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her son Lawrence and her grandchildren Andre’, Etienne and Jean Pierre. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT – PETER PAUL, 18.9.1961-22.7.2022. On the first anniversary of his death. Terribly missed by his wife Rita and his daughters Dominique and Angelique. Today’s Masses at Sgħajtar chapel, Naxxar, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always in our hearts.

SCHEMBRI BARBARO. In loving memory of our dear mother GEORGINA, today the 52nd anniversary of her death. Louise and Antoine.

