Obituaries

GALEA. On July 21, JOSEPHINE, at the venerable age of 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Raimond, Tony, Miriam, Edgar and his wife Dorothy, Antoine, Rosette and Christine, widow of her nephew Joe Galea, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, July 25, at 8.30am, for The Little Sisters’, St Paul Home, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It would be appreciated if any donations offered for the repose of her soul would be in aid of the Little Sisters of the Poor. The family extend their sincere gratitude to the Community of the Little Sisters for their patience and dedication during the 13 years of her stay. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On July 21, at her home, MARIE LOUISE née Pace Floridia, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at the age of 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her beloved husband Antoine and son Remò. She will be deeply mourned and missed by her treasured children Marie Therese and Fred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne and Alexander, her cherished grandchildren Rachel and James, Kyra and Gareth, Michelle and Gloria, her darling great-grandchildren Maya, Ben, Nick, Thom, Amy and Ivie. Her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – VIVIE. In loving memory of my mother. Margaret.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. Cherished memories of a mother and grandmother, who knew no evil. Sadly missed by George, Jowita, Alan and Ana, two years after her demise.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a devoted mother and grand-mother today the second anni-versary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. Treasured and unfailing memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Your memories live on forever in our hearts. Wilhelmina, Michele, Michela, Giovanni, Alessandro, Valeria, Martina and Domenico.

DARMENIA – MARIA, née Felice Gay, 23-07-1991. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at Balzan parish church at 6.30pm.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mariella, his children Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben and his grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Tuesday, July 23, at Santa Marija tal-Angli, Baħar Iċ- Ċagħaq at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. Cherished memories of WILLIAM, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

