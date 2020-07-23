Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 21, ANGELA, of Żejtun, widow of Emanuel, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her children John and his wife Maria Antonia, Doris widow of Innocent Vella, Connie and her husband Saviour, Catherine, Joe and his wife Doris, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Joe widower of Salvina, Lina widow of Carmel, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 24, at 8.15am, for Żejtun parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at St Gregory cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On July 20, BEATRICE née Attard, of Sliema, widow of Joe, passed away peacefully at the vulnerable age of 100. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Anna and her husband David Wallbank, Emma and her husband Carol Abela, Odette Salnitro, her son Peter Paul and his wife Wioletta. Her beloved grand-children, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège will leave Zammit Clapp Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 24, at 8.15am, for Nazzarenu parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to the management and all caring staff at Zammit Clapp Hospital for the care and dedication shown to their mother.

SANSONE. On July 21, ANTON, aged 81, of Sliema, residing in Floriana, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved daughters, Nicky and Luciana, his grandchildren, Nicholas and Sarah, his brothers and sisters, Marlene and her husband Anton Naudi, Raymond and his wife Carmen, Rosanne and her husband Cyril Gabarretta, Joseph and his wife Carmen, Martin and his wife Cindy, Christopher and his wife Andreina, and Stephen, Rita widow of his brother Paul and Noel widower of his sister Liz, his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. Cherished memories of a mother and grandmother who knew no evil, three years after her demise. Sadly missed by George, Jowita, Alan and Ana.

DARMENIA – MARIA, née Felice Gay, 23.07.1991. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family. Mass for repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mariella, his children Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben and his grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE. In loving memory of ERIC on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his sisters Marina, wife of Leslie Lowell and Mariella, his nieces Anita and Julie, relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts. May he rest in God’s peace. Kindly remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

