Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On July 19, at St James Hospital, Sliema, HELEN, aged 73. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles and his wife Alfrida, her niece Isabelle and her husband Robert Micallef Camilleri, their son Ben and her nephew Karl and his girlfriend Chanelle. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, July 23, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff, doctors and consultants at St James Hospital, Mater Dei Hospital and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, today the fourth anniversary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of GEORGETTE, a loving wife and mother, on the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by her family. May she rest in the peace of Christ.

DARMENIA – MARIA, née Felice Gay, 23.07.1991. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Monday, July 26, at 6.30pm, at Balzan parish church.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mariella, his children Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben and his grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE. In loving memory of ERIC on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his sisters Marina, wife of Leslie Lowell and Mariella, his nieces Anita and Julie, relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts. May he rest in God’s peace. Kindly remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

