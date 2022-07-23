Obituary

COLEIRO. On July 21, at her residence in Xemxija, MARY née Grima, widow of Joseph G. Coleiro, aged 94, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved children and their respective spouses Janika and David Pace, Karin and Michael Fells, her son John, Ira and Tom Thomas, Mireille and Henry Bonnici, Joseanne and Joseph Peregin and Tutzi and Stefan Cassar. She was the proud grandmother of Michelle, David, Kevin, T.J, Ty, Simon, Marisha, Mark, Beppe, Christian, Steven, Maria, Sam, Maxine, Bettina and Philippa and great-grandmother of Sydney, Ella, Rivah, Owen, Ida, Siena, Kate, Briana, Bo, Maeve, Jude and Robyn who were her pride and joy. Also mourning her loss are her brother Enzo Grima and his wife Sara, her sister-in-law Claire widow of her brother George; her devoted carer Ms Rodmar Nuguid, her many relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of GEORGETTE, an exemplary wife and mother, on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her family, relatives and friends. May she rest in the peace of christ.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mariella, his children Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben and his grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE. In loving memory of ERIC on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his sisters Marina, wife of Leslie Lowell and Mariella, his nieces Anita and Julie, relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts. May he rest in God’s peace. Kindly remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear WILFRID on the 21st anniversary of his passing. Greatly missed by his children Giselle and David, grandchildren Maxine, Justine and Maya and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.