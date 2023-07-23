Obituary

SAID. MARY ROSE née Valentino, widow of Notary Marius Said, passed peacefully away on July 22. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces, Anton, George, Martin, Anna and Peter Valentino, Joe, Michael and Maryanne Borg Costanzi, Joe and Gerald Scicluna, their respective spouses and children, and other relatives and friends, including her carers at St Catherine’s Home. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, July 25 at 9.15am at Santa Tereza Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family is grateful for the care given by doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, today the sixth anniversary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

BORG. In loving memory of LOUIS, a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his passing away. He is deeply missed by his wife Edith, his son Mark, his daughter Roanna and her husband Stephen and grandchildren Julian and Kathryn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRISCOE – MICHAEL. Everlasting memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Your presence we miss, Your memory we treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never. His wife Josephine, sons Richard, James and Michael, in-laws, and his beloved granddaughters Karen, Diane, Rebecca, Michaela, Dawn, and Faye. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA – BERNARD PAUL. You are greatly missed, Your gentleness and love are forever present. Mary Rose, Paul, Lina, Rose and in-laws.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of GEORGETTE, a loving wife and mother, who passed on to eternal life 23 years ago. Always remembered by her family, relatives and friends. May she rest in the peace of Christ.

COPPINI. On the 12th year anniversary of the demise of ALBERT, of Sliema, who met the risen Lord on July 21, 2011. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – MARIE. Remembering a beloved and loving mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her death. Time flies, but her gentle smile never fades from our memory. Forever in our hearts – Antonia, Emma and Simon.

FENECH PACE – ERIC. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Mariella, his children Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben and his grandchildren Carla, Lisa, Anna, Luca, Sarah, Rebecca and Eric. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE. In loving memory of ERIC on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his sisters Marina, wife of Leslie Lowell and Mariella, his nieces Anita and Julie, relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts. May he rest in God’s peace. Kindly remember him in your thoughts and prayers.

MALLIA – Chev. Dr PAUL MALLIA, LLD. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the 18th anniversary his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed. Michael, Jo Anna, and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RANDON. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear MARIO on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Christine, his children Elisabeth, Mark and Ann Marie, their spouses and his adored grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – PETER PAUL, 18.9.1961-22.7.2022. On the first anniversary of his death. Terribly missed by his wife Rita and his daughters Dominique and Angelique. Today’s Masses at Sgħajtar chapel, Naxxar, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always in our hearts.

