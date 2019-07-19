Obituaries

BORG – PAULINE, known as Polly, aged 83, of Gżira, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18. She will always be loved and remembered by her brothers, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Thursday, July 25, at the parish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Gżira, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO ALBANESE. On July 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN sive NELLIE, née Cassar Trigona, beloved widow of Alphonse, of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her loving children David and his wife Carol, Paul and his wife Alison, her grandchildren Rachel and her husband Robert Agius, Zach and his wife Petra, Anthea and her husband Jerome Mamo, Nikki and Paula, her great grandchild Jack, her sisters-in-law Odette and Frances Cassar Trigona, nephews and nieces, other relatives and a host of friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, July 26 for the Parish Church of St Mary, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Special gratitude to the Sisters, helpers and friends at St Catherine's Home. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On July 21, JOSEPHINE, at the venerable age of 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Raimond, Tony, Miriam, Edgar and his wife Dorothy, Antoine, Rosette and Christine, widow of her nephew Joe Galea, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 25, at 8.30am, for The Little Sisters’, St Paul Home, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It would be appreciated if any donations offered for the repose of her soul would be in aid of the Little Sisters of the Poor. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family extend their sincere gratitude to the Community of the Little Sisters for their patience and dedication during the 13 years of her stay.

GILES – FREDRICK FRANCIS, known as Frans, aged 87, born in Manchester UK, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Marie Concetta nee Cremona, his children, John, Maria, Charles, Josette, Rita, Lourdes, Paul, Henry, Natalie and Michael, together with their wifes and husbands, his thirty grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, July 26 at St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta at 2pm. Followed by interment in the Malta Police grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetry. No flowers but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HARRISON. On July 23, at his residence in Gżira, Colonel JOHN HARRISON, BEM, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Freda, his children Michael and his wife Cristina, Andrew and his wife Janika, Analise and her husband Johann, his beloved grandchildren Emma, Carla, Nina, Stella, Lisa and Luke, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, at 8.30am at Gżira parish church. Donations to Hospice Malta, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the sixth anniversary of her death. Always loved and sadly missed by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and her grandchildren.

BONGIOVANNI – ROBERT. Treasured memories of a loving father and adored grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Remembered today and every day by his five daughters and their families.

GALEA. In loving memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, CECILIA, on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Paul, her children Antoinette and her husband Emanuel, Angelic and his wife Dorothy, and her grand-children Francesco, Keith and Kurt. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUNTINGFORD – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on his 25th anni-versary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie and Ray, Maura and Francis, Alison, Janet, Ian, Claire and Miguel.

MONTEBELLO – EVELYN. Trea-sured and loving memories on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Lawrence, Dennis, Louise Anne and Christine, and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.