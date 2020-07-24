Obituary

TAYLOR. On July 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, Marcelle née Grixti passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Donald, her son Mark, her daughter Brigitte, wife of Charles Vassallo and her daughter Roxanne, wife of Roderick Muscat. She also leaves to mourn her grandchildren Charlene and her husband Ian, Neil and his wife Alexia, Erika, Keith, Lara and her fiancé Max, Mark Jr, Nikki, her great-grandchildren and her numerous Nephews, Nieces and friends. Mass preasente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25 at 8.30am at Gżira Parish Church followed by internment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant Her eternal rest.

AQUILINA. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the seventh anniversary of her death. Always loved and sadly missed by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and her grandchildren.

­BONGIOVANNI – ROBERT. Passed to eternal life in 1988. A much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather always in the hearts of all the family and friends. May he rest in the peace of heaven.

CAUCHI – GEORGETTE. In loving memory of a dearest wife and mother, on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by all her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO ALBANESE. In loving memory of our dear mother NELLIE, today the first anniversary of her passing to a better life. Sadly missed and always remembered by David and Carol, Paul and Alison, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA. Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother, and grandmother, CECILIA, on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Paul, her children Antoinette and her husband Emanuel, Angelic and his wife Dorothy, and her grandchildren Francesco, Keith and Kurt. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MONTEBELLO – EVELYN. Treasured and loving memories on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Lawrence, Dennis, Louise Anne, and Christine, and their respective families.

