Obituary

SAMMUT. On July 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, PETER PAUL, of Naxxar, formerly of Mdina, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife Rita Sammut Buontempo, his beloved children Dominique and her life partner Recep, and Angelique. He also leaves to mourn his loss his siblings John, Mary, Margaret and Tessie, widow of Joseph, and their families; his in-laws Peter and Mary Jane, his wife’s siblings Mariella, Michelle and Emma, their families and his many friends and colleagues.Funeral Mass praesente cada­vere will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 25, at Naxxar parish church, at 4pm. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors and solicit prayers for the repose of his soul.Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank the doctors, the staff at Ward 1, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, and various other medi­cal staff at St James Hospital, Sliema, and Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the ninth anniversary of her death. Always loved and missed by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and her grandchildren.

BONGIOVANNI – ROBERT. 34 years have passed since that Sunday afternoon when you suddenly left mid-sentence, which was no farewell. Enjoy the peace of heaven but don’t forget to watch over us and our families. On our part, au revoir. The family.

CARUANA DINGLI – MARIO. On the 30th anniversary of his demise on July 22. Fondly remembered for his presence, his love and his sense of humour and sadly missed by Bertha, Gordon and Debbie, family and numerous friends.

COPPINI. On the 11th anniversary of the demise of ALBERT, of Sliema, who met the risen Lord on July 21, 2011. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of CECILIA, a dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Paul, her children Antoinette and Emanuel, Angelic and Dorothy, and grandchildren Francesco, Keith and Kurt. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – IVO. Treasured unfading memories of a dearest husband, brother and uncle on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Fortunata, family Galea and family Buttigieg. Masses on Tuesday, July 26, at 8am and 6.30pm at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Those we love don’t go away,They stay beside us every day.Rest in peace my love.

MALLIA – Chev Dr PAUL MALLIA. In memory of a loving and caring father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by Michael, Jo Anna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

RANDON. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear MARIO on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Christine, his children Elisabeth, Mark and Ann Marie, their spouses and his adored grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear WILFRID on the 21st anniversary of his passing. Greatly missed by his children Giselle and David, grandchildren Maxine, Justine and Maya and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANTHONY BARTOLO, July 25, 2006 on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Salvina, his children Pierre, James and Carol, in-laws, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. Remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIO AGIUS on the 12th anniversary of his death

Dear Father in Heaven

I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new

I thought about you yesterday and days before that too,

I think of you in silence

I often speak your name

All I have are memories and your picture in a frame

Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part

God has you in His keeping

I have you in my heart.

Missed by his wife Anna, children, grandchildren, family and friends. May eternal rest shine upon you

To thank

Patricia Mercieca, her daughter Michelle Refalo and family, and her son Mark, would like to thank Rev. Fr Paul Mizzi who celebrated funeral Mass, relatives and friends who attended the funeral, sent flowers and cards, offered donations, or in any way showed their sympathy on the loss of HUGH MERCIECA who passed away on 25th June 2022. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer holidays 2022. Last trading day Friday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 22.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.