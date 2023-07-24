Obituaries

DEPASQUALE – PAUL, suddenly at home on July 23. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his devoted sister Gemma and his surviving siblings, Maria Stagno Navarra, Anton and his wife Carmen, George and his wife Doreen, Giovanni and his wife Doris, Carmel and his wife Gemma, Antoinette widow of his brother Joe, his 15 nephews and nieces and their families. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at St George’s collegiate church, Qormi, today Monday, July 24 at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA. On July 22, at her residence, HENRIETTA, née Muscat Terribile, of Guardamangia, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her daughter Doreen and her husband Adrian, her granddaughter Nicole, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, July 25 at 7am for Our Lady of Fatima church, Guardamangia, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

SAID. MARY ROSE née Valentino, widow of Notary Marius Said, passed peacefully away on July 22. She will be fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces, Anton, George, Martin, Anna and Peter Valentino, Joe, Michael and Maryanne Borg Costanzi, Joe and Gerald Scicluna, their respective spouses and children, and other relatives and friends, including her carers at St Catherine’s Home. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow Tuesday, July 25 at 9.15am at Santa Tereza Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family is grateful for the care given by doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the 10th anniversary of her death. Always loved and missed by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and her grandchildren.

BONGIOVANNI – ROBERT, 1911-1988. Treasured memo­ries of a loving father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary that he was suddenly taken from us. All these years we have never forgotten your smile and your great sense of humour. Hope all the angels are enjoying you too. Rest in peace dear papà. Maria, Tonia, Liz, Liliana and Sandra and all their families.

GALEA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother CECILIA on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Paul, Antoinette and her husband Emanuel, Angelic and his wife Dorothy, grandchildren Francesco, Keith and Kurt, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

Summer offers! Art materials from renowned brands! Also framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.