Obituaries

CIANGURA. On July 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 79, from Birkirkara, residing in Mtarfa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Charlie, her children Marthese, Odette and Denise, and their husbands, grandchildren Christian, Sabrina and Andrea, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, July 27 at 7.45am for Santu Wistin church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Hospice Movement, Attard will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO ALBANESE. On July 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, HELEN sive NELLIE, née Cassar Trigona, beloved widow of Alphonse, of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her loving children David and his wife Carol, Paul and his wife Alison, her grandchildren Rachel and her husband Robert Agius, Zach and his wife Petra, Anthea and her husband Jerome Mamo, Nikki and Paula, her great grandchild Jack, her sisters-in-law Odette and Frances Cassar Trigona, nephews and nieces, other relatives and a host of friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, July 26, for the parish church of St Mary, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special gratitude to the Sisters, helpers and friends at St Catherine’s Home.

GILES – FREDRICK FRANCIS, known as Frans, aged 87, born in Manchester, UK, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Marie Concetta née Cremona, his children, John, Maria, Charles, Josette, Rita, Lourdes, Paul, Henry, Natalie and Michael, together with their wifes and husbands, his thirty grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta, at 2pm, followed by interment, in the Malta Police grave, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HARRISON. On July 23, at his residence in Gżira, Colonel JOHN HARRISON, BEM, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Freda, his children Michael and his wife Cristina, Andrew and his wife Janika, Analise and her husband Johann, his beloved grand-children Emma, Carla, Nina, Stella, Lisa and Luke, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at 8.30am at Gżira parish church. Donations to Hospice Malta, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On July 21, at her home, MARIE LOUISE, née Pace Floridia, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at the age of 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her beloved husband Antoine and son Remò. She will be deeply mourned and missed by her treasured children Marie Therese and Alfred, Joseph and Jackie, Lucienne and Alexander, her cherished grandchildren Rachel and James, Kyra and Gareth, Michelle, Gloria, her darling great-grandchildren Maya, Ben, Nick, Thom, Amy and Ivie. Her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 29, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De GIORGIO – JOHN. Today the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered and loved by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – IVO. Cherished and unfading memories of a much loved husband, brother and uncle on the second anniversary of his passing away to meet the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his wife Fortunata, family Galea and family Buttigieg. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, July 26, at 9am and 6.30pm, at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia. Rest in peace.

GATT. In loving memory of AFFIE, on the 41st anniversary of his death. A beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Remembered with much love by his wife Grace, his son Edgar and his wife Diana, Simone, widow of his son John, his grandchildren and their families. Dear Lord, please keep him in your loving care forever.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANNA. On the second anniversary of her death, fondly remembered by her friends of the Convent of the Sacred Heart class of ’73.

QUATTROMANI – ANTOINE. In ever loving memory of our dear father on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Graziella and Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

SCICLUNA – HANNY. On the 29th anniversary of his death. Remembered with so much love by his family.

XUEREB – Professor PIETRO XUEREB, July 25, 1963. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Mafine and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

