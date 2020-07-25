Obituary

BRINCAT. On March 15, IVAN, of Balzan, aged 49, passed away suddenly and peacefully. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He left to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Romina and his son Christian, his dear parents Joseph L. and Thelma Brincat, his sister Elaine and her husband Arthur Pizzuto, his aunt Sr Marion Carabott, his nephews Matthew and Andrew and his girlfriend Nicole, his parents-in-law Paul and Carmen Vassallo, his sister-in-law Gloria and her husband Paul Borg Olivier, his niece Maria Pia, their respective families and his numerous friends. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life is being held on July 30, at St Julian’s parish church, at 7.30pm. All friends and acquaintances who would like to pay their respects are most welcome to join. The family would also like to thank all those who reached out to offer them comfort during this difficult time. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GATT. In loving memory of AFFIE, on the 42nd anniversary of his death. A beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Re-membered with much love by his wife Grace, his son Edgar and his wife Diana, Simone, widow of his son John, his grandchildren and their families. Dear Lord, please keep him in your loving care forever.

QUATTROMANI – ANTOINE. In ever loving memory of our dear father on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Graziella and Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

SOLER. Beautiful unfading memories of NIKI on his first anniversary. Deeply missed by Miguel, Jacques, Mary Anne and Kurt. The intentions of the 7.45pm Mass said today at St Julian’s parish church will be for Niki and his father Ray.

SOLER. Remembering our dear friend NIKI. Always in our thoughts and prayers, es-pecially today the first anni- versary of his early passing. Simon, Filippa, Emilia, Paul and Helena.

Sistina art shop

Wide range of top quality art materials for art lovers. Covid vouchers are accepted. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.