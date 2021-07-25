Obituaries

ALBANESE. On July 21, TERRY passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her siblings May and her husband Victor, Dora, Nanette and Tony and his wife Indre, their children and spouses, grandchildren, cousins and friends.Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, July 27, at the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CONSIGLIO. On July 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Joan née Schranz, his daughters Gillian and her husband Michael Darmanin, Giselle and her husband Adrian Camilleri, his adored grandchildren Faye, Max, Leah and Marcus. His brother Ramon, his sister-in-law Rosa, widow of his brother Joe, his in-laws Anthony Schranz, Irene Naudi, Nathalie and her husband John Pace Balzan, his numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral mass praesente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, July 27, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema at 9.30am. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – BERNARD PAUL. Remembering a wonderful, adorable and honest gentleman. Mary Rose, Joe, Antoinette, Paul, Rose and Lina.

COLEIRO – RITA and ESPEDITO. Undying memories of love, understanding and care. In constant prayers. Mary Rose, Joe and Antoinette.

COPPINI. On the 10th anniversary of the demise of ALBERT, of Sliema, who met the Risen Lord on July 21, 2011. He is deeply missed by his son David, grandchildren Amy and Jean-Jacques, family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of AFFIE, on the 43rd anniversary of his death. A beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Remembered with much love by his wife Grace, his son Edgar and his wife Diana, Simone, widow of his son John, his grandchildren and their families. Dear Lord, please keep him in your loving care forever.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother AGNES née Zammit, today the anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana and Stephen widower of Kathryn and all her grandchildren.

MALLIA – Chev. Dr PAUL MALLIA. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed. Michael, Jo Anna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

QUATTROMANI – ANTOINE. In ever loving memory of our dear father on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Graziella and Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

RANDON. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear MARIO on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Christine, his children Elisabeth, Mark and Ann Marie, their spouses and his adored grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RUNCO – CARMELO. On the 18th anniversary of his death. Always in out thoughts, so near, yet so far away. Fondest memories. His wife Monica, his son Alessandro, his daughters Olivia and Lara, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

RUNCO. Treasured memories of CARMELO on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Antonio, Mary Rose and Anna Maria Espinosa Rodriguez.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 30th and the 27th anniversaries of their deaths, on July 21 and August 6, respectively. Fondly remembered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCICLUNA – HANNY. Remembered with so much love today and always. His Family.

SOLER. Beautiful unfading memories of NIKI on his second anniversary. Deeply missed by Miguel, Jacques, Mary Anne and Kurt.

SOLER. Remembering our dear friend NIKI on his second anniversary. Sorely missed but very fondly remembered. Simon, Filippa and family.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, reopen Monday, August 23.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.