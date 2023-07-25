Obituaries

AQUILINA. On July 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALEXANDER, of Mtarfa, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Marcon, his children Matthew, Daniel, James, and Luke, his mum Nicolina and his father Epifanio, siblings Karen and her husband Mario, Elaine and her husband Norbert, his mother-in-law Violet, widow of Rennie, his in-laws Shirley and her husband Karl, Ivan and his wife Ruth, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, at 3.15pm, for Siġġiewi parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CALLEJA. On July 24, at her residence, MARIA RITA aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her brothers and sisters Maria Carmelina, Sr Antoinetta OCD, Mario and his wife Maria, Elio and his wife Doreen, Sr Ludwina OP, Sr Alfreda OP, Eugenio and Gwido. Her nephews and nieces Graziella and her husband Malcolm, Rev Carlo, Krista and her Bruno, Mauro and his wife Tiziana, her great-grandnieces Francesca and Federica, her great-grandnephews Franco and Teo, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, at 11am, to San Ġorg Preca chapel, Blata l-Bajda, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Ħamrun. Donations to St Joseph Home, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On July 23, CHARLES, of Attard, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Sylvia, his children Antoine and his wife Sandra, Adrian and his wife Christine, Carolyn and her husband Tino, his grandchildren Zack, Kelly Jade, Lisa, Julian, Alessia, Karl, his in-laws and their relatives, spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, at 8.30am for Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn, Qormi and Hospice Malta, Balzan. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RAGONESI: Suddenly, on July 24, at Mater Dei hospital, ANDRE, aged 55, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply mourned by his beloved mother Tania née Arcidiacono, his cherished sister Anita, his brother Roberto and his wife Joanna together with their children Matteo and Mina, his brother Carlo and Sharon together with their children Luca and Nina, uncles and aunts, numerous cousins, other ralatives and friends. A Mass, praesente cadavere, celebrating Andre’s life will be said at St Julian’s parish church on Thursday, July 27 at 9am followed by interment at the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. May he rest in eternal peace in the loving hands of God.

In Memoriam

GATT. In loving memory of AFFIE, on the 45th anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Grace, Edgar, Diana, Simone and all the family. May he rest in peace, Amen.

QUATTROMANI – ANTOINE. In ever loving memory of our dear father on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his children Graziella and Mariella, Fernando and Marina, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

SCICLUNA – HANNY. Remembered today and always with so much love by all his family.

SOLER – NIKI. Remembering our dear friend today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers Simon, Filippa, Emilia, Paul and Helena.

