Obituaries

BORG. On 26th July at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, Sister JOSEPHINE, aged 83, went to meet her Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, her sisters Carmen Spiteri, widow of Carmel, Mary and Joe Vassallo in England, Esther and Emmanuel Sammut, Antoinette and Francis Falzon, her brothers Lolly and Pauline, Alfred and June in England and Frankie and Mary in England, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, July 27 at 9am at the Chapel of the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, followed by internment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. God, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On July 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Guardamangia, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Roman Catholic Church. To mourn his loss his beloved children Domenic and Marie Louise, Orazio, Mario and Sharon, Rose Marie and Domenic, his grandchildren Lara and her husband Andrew, Emma, Hannah, Nicole, Steve and Mark, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 27, at 7.30am for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by the interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Angela House, Guardamangia will be appreciated. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 26, at her residence in Żurrieq, CRISTINA, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her nieces Mary, Cettina and her husband Mario Axiak, Catherine and her husband Dr Joseph Farrugia, Josephine and her husband Joseph Cassar, Theresa and her husband Raymond Aquilina, and her nephew Dr John Gauci and his wife Dr Vickie Gauci, her great-nieces and great-nephews Michael, David, Joseph, John, Paula, Veronica, Paul, Francesco and Stefan, all other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, July 29 at 3pm at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CIANGURA. On July 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 79, from Birkirkara, residing in Mtarfa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Charlie, her children Marthese, Odette and Denise, and their husbands, grandchildren Christian, Sabrina and Andrea, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 27, at 7.45am for Santu Wistin church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations to Hospice Movement, Attard, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CLOUGH – RICHARD, aged 72, of Sliema, passed away peacefully in the UK on November 21, 2018. He left to mourn his wife Anne née Darmanin, his children Nicola, Lisa and Stephen, their spouses and his beloved eight grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29 at Lapsi Church, St Julians at 6.30pm. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALAFATO – LINO.

The moment that you died, our hearts were torn in two.

One side filled with heartache, the other side died with you.

Today being the sixth anniversary of your demise. From your loving wife Vivian and daughter Simone. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI – PHENY. Fondly remembered today as a dear mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and teacher, being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts, memories and family stories.

MALLIA – Chev. Dr PAUL MALLIA LL.D. In memory of a loving and caring father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise on July 26, 2005. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by Michael, Jo Anna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Loving and treasured memories of ROBERT, a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Anton and his wife Marlene, his in-laws and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant him eternal peace and rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

PACE ASCIAK – NORMAN. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord a year ago today. Deeply missed by his wife, children and grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of ELDA, née Manara, today on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her daughters Katrine, Chantal, Danielle and Nicole and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.