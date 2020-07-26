Obituaries

LICARI. On July 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, Marie Lourdes, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her brothers Paul and Angele, Edward and Rita, her sisters, Sr Helendina SJA, Doris Dionyssopoulos, Ruth Aquilina, Esther and Eric Vella Bonnici, Iris, widow of her late brother Michael, Rosanne, widow of her late brother Victor, Mary widow of her late brother Joseph B, Marlene, widow of her late brother Bernard, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, particularly members of the legion of Mary. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 27 at 8am for the Annunciation parish church in Balzan where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the carers and staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan as well as the carers and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and care. No flowers by request but donations to Sisters of St Joseph, Dar Sagra Familja of Żabbar will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. On July 21, ANTON, aged 81, of Sliema, residing in Floriana, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved daughters, Nicky and Luciana, his grandchildren, Nicholas and Sarah, his brothers and sisters, Marlene and her husband Anton Naudi, Raymond and his wife Carmen, Rosanne and her husband Cyril Gabarretta, Joseph and his wife Carmen, Martin and his wife Cindy, Christopher and his wife Andreina, and Stephen, Rita widow of his brother Paul and Noel widower of his sister Liz, his nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 27, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at the Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA. On July 23, at Villa San Lawrenz Residential Home, MARY STELLA, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Summers, and her sons, Thomas Frank Summers and Ronald Kevin Summers. Mary Stella has been blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was born in Żabbar, the daughter of Frank and Anne Azzopardi. As an adult, she resided in the Detroit area of the US. She and her beloved husband, Thomas (deceased), retired to Sannat, Gozo. Mary Stella’s funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 27 at 4.30pm, proceeds to the San Lawrenz church, were Mass presente cadavere will be said at 5pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery in Victoria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALAFATO. In loving memory of LINO, today being the seventh anniversary of your demise. Thank you for your endless love and memories that never fade away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Your loving wife Vivian and daughter Simone.

GALEA – IVO. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest husband, brother and uncle on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Fortunata, family Galea and family Buttigieg. Today’s 10am and 6.30pm Masses at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Those we love don’t go away, they stay beside us everyday.

GATT. In everlasting and loving memory of FRANCIS, being his 18th year since he went to meet the Lord in heaven. Antoine and Doris, Monica and Anton, Ray and Mariella and their respective families.

GRECH. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, AGNES, née Zammit, today the anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana and Stephen, widower of Kathryn, and all her grandchildren.

MICALLEF DOUBLESIN – Dr ANTHONY MICALLEF DOUBLESIN, July 26, 1989. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved brother and father on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his sister Joan, his son, Kenneth and his wife Mariella and Liliana and her husband Ruben Overend and their children, Jamie, Maya, Antonio and Giuliana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI. Loving and treasured memories of ROBERT, a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Anton and his wife Marlene, his in-laws and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant him eternal peace and rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

PACE ASCIAK – NORMAN. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord two years ago today. Deeply missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO. In fondest memory of dear cousin MOYRA on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by Margaret and family.

VELLA – ELDA, née Manara. In treasured memory of our beloved sister who died on July 26, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman.

VELLA – In loving memory of Elda Vella née Manara, today, the 15th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her daughters Katrine, Chantal, Danielle and Nicole and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

