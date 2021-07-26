Obituary

COPPINI. On July 23, in the evening, MARIE née Depasquale, aged 82. As we mourn her loss, Antonia, Emma and Simon Gauci share the sad news of the death of our beloved and devoted mother and grandmother, Marie, fondly known as Miss Marie for many years at St Joseph School, Sliema. Sharing our sadness and mourning are her brothers Joe and Jean and their wives, Karin and Nadya, together with Saviour, her husband, and Michael, her son-in-law. She also leaves to mourn her in-laws, Bertie and Elizabeth, Lydia and George Zammit, Marco and Marylu, Anna and Aldo Borg, Maria Borg Olivier, and nephews and nieces on both sides of the family. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27, at 8.45am for St Aloysius College church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We would like to thank the Sisters of St Joseph and the Lay Associates for their prayer, and everyone who has supported us in various ways throughout her last weeks in hospital. Thanks also go to the consultant, doctors and the entire dynamic team at M6 Ward at Mater Dei Hospital. They gently cared for both her and us at this very difficult time. We also thank the Sisters and staff at St Peter’s Home for their care and dedication while she lived with them.

In Memoriam

CALAFATO. In loving memory of LINO, today being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Our hearts still ache in sadness and secret tears still flow. From your loving wife Vivian and daughter Simone. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – IVO. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest husband, brother and uncle on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Fortunata, family Galea and family Buttigieg. Masses on Monday, July 26, at 8am and 6.30pm, at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, G’Mangia, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Those we love don’t go away they stay beside us everyday. Rest in peace my love.

NAUDI. Loving and treasured memories of ROBERT, a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Anton and his wife Marlene, his in-laws and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May God grant him eternal peace and rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

PACE ASCIAK - NORMAN. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord three years ago today. Deeply missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of ELDA née Manara, today on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her daughters Katrine, Chantal, Danielle and Nicole and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

VELLA – ELDA, née Manara. In treasured memory of our beloved sister who died on July 26, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman.

