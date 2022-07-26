Obituary

COLEIRO. On July 21, at her residence in Xemxija, MARY née Grima, widow of Joseph G. Coleiro, aged 94, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her beloved children and their respective spouses Janika and David Pace, Karin and Michael Fells, her son John, Ira and Tom Thomas, Mireille and Henry Bonnici, Joseanne and Joseph Peregin and Tutzi and Stefan Cassar. She was the proud grandmother of Michelle, David, Kevin, TJ, Ty, Simon, Marisha, Mark, Beppe, Christian, Steven, Maria, Sam, Maxine, Bettina and Philippa. She was also loved and will be remembered by all her grandchildren’s spouses and partners. She was the great-grandmother of Sydney, Ella, Rivah, Owen, Ida, Siena, Kate, Briana, Bo, Maeve, Jude and Robyn who were her pride and joy. Also mourning her loss are her brother Enzo Grima and his wife Sara, her sister-in-law Claire widow of her brother George; her devoted carer Ms Rodmar Nuguid, her many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 2, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

CALAFATO – LINO. To the world you were one person but to us you were our world. Miss you so much. On your ninth year of your demise. With all our love Vivian and Simone.

DE GIORGIO – MARY. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her son Matthew, her daughter-in-law Mona Lisa, her grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and his partner Paula, Emily and her great-grandchildren Sophie, Harry and Mark. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. Loving and treasured memories of ROBERT, a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 38th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Anton and his wife Marlene, his in-laws and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace and rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of ELDA née Manara, today on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her daughters Katrine, Chantal, Danielle and Nicole and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

VELLA – ELDA, née Manara. In treasured memory of our beloved sister who died on July 26, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman.

In sweet and loving memory of SIMONE MANGION. Deeply missed and always remembered by her family with much love and affection, especially on this second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Tomorrow's 5.30pm Mass at Tal-Mirakli chapel, Lija, will be offered for her repose. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend. May she rest in eternal peace

