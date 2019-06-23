Obituaries

BORG. On July 26 at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, Sister JOSEPHINE, aged 83, went to meet her Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, her sisters Carmen Spiteri, widow of Carmel, Mary and Joe Vassallo in England, Esther and Emmanuel Sammut, Antoinette and Francis Falzon, her brothers Lolly and Pauline, Alfred and June in England and Frankie and Mary in England, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, July 27, at 9am at the Chapel of the Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù, Rabat, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. God, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On July 26, at her residence in Żurrieq, CRISTINA, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her nieces Mary, Cettina and her husband Mario Axiak, Catherine and her husband Dr Joseph Farrugia, Josephine and her husband Joseph Cassar, Theresa and her husband Raymond Aquilina, and her nephew Dr John Gauci and his wife Dr Vickie Gauci, her great-nieces and great-nephews Michael, David, Joseph, John, Paula, Veronica, Paul, Francesco and Stefan, all other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, July 29, at 3pm at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, followed by interment at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CLOUGH – RICHARD, aged 72, of Sliema, passed away peacefully in the United Kingdom on November 21, 2018. He left to mourn his wife Anne née Darmanin, his children Nicola, Lisa and Stephen, their spouses and his beloved eight grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, at Lapsi Church, St Julians at 6.30pm. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In memory of MERCEDES, née Zarb, a dearly beloved mother and sister on the 16th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. David Raphaël, Claire, Anna, Michael and their families.

FIORINI – MAURICE. Today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children Marika, Anthony and Sandra, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER – RAY. Beautiful unfading memories of a husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by Mary Anne and family.

