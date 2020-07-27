Obituary

BEZZINA. On July 26, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, CARMENA, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her children, Mario and his wife Monica, Joyce and her husband Publius Davison, Rose and her husband David Attard, Marlene and her husband Charlie Zammit, Stephen and his wife Maryanne, Simon and his wife Marvic, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other rela-tives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28, at 8am for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Mosta Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the carers and staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, particularly those at RW5, for their dedication and care.

Requiem Mass

MALLIA – ALFRED. Who passed away on May 3, 2020. A Mass will be held in his memory on July 25, at 5pm, at Lija parish church. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest MERCEDES, née Zarb, on the 17th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Deeply missed and loved by David, Claire, Anna, Michael and their families. May she rest in peace in the arms of our Lord.

FIORINI – MAURICE. In loving memory of a dear father today the 13th anniversary of his death. Sorely missed by his children Marika, Anthony and Sandra.

SOLER. Fondest and loving memories of RAY. Deeply missed by Mary Anne, Kurt, Miguel and Jacques.

