Obituary

SCHEMBRI. On July 24, we sadly announce the passing of AURELIO who went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 89. Always loved and remembered by his wife Emmanuela, his children; Josef and his wife Jane, Marion and her husband Gino, Lino and his wife Ursula and Frederick and his previous wife Tania, his grandchildren; Matthew, Keith, David, Natalia, Sacha, Kylie, Yanick, Andrew, Neil, Jessica, Jonas, Alex, Jonathan, Sarah, Julia and Claire, his great-grandchildren; Caiden, Ella, Noah, Nora, Gyða, Elliot, Oscar, Penelopy and Madeline; his brother and sisters.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, at 8.45am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In memory of MERCEDES, née Zarb, a dearly beloved mother and sister, on the 18th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. David Raphaël, Claire, Anna, Michael and their families.

FIORINI – MAURICE. In loving memory of a dear father on the 14th anniversary of his passing. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Marika, Anthony and Sandra.

SOLER – RAY. Fondest and unfading memories of a husband, father and grand-father on the fifth anniversary since his passing away. Deeply missed by Mary Anne, Kurt, Miguel and Jacques.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2021. Last trading day Thursday, August 12, re-open Monday, August 23.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.