Obituary

GERA. On July 26, Brigadier ARTHUR JAMES GERA, MBE, former commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, aged 92, has passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie Therese, his children and in-laws Madeleine and Henry, Michael and Elena, Joanna and Glen, and his grandchildren Anya and Nadya. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, July 28, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Dearly loved in this life by his family and friends, may the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In memory of MERCEDES, née Zarb, a dearly beloved mother and sister, on the 19th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed. David Raphaël, Claire, Anna, Michael and their families.

FIORINI – MAURICE. In loving memory of a dear father on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts, Marika, Anthony and Sandra and their families.

MUSCAT INGLOTT – ADRIAN. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on his first anniversary of passing to a better place. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Janet, his daughter Victoria and his sons Daniel and Matthew, son-in-law Alex and respective partners Mai and Kristen, his grandson Benji and all the family. Forever missed, forever in our hearts.

JOSEPH F. PACE of Naxxar, in loving memory, on the third anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Paula, Mariella, Louis and David; their spouses and grandchildren; his sister, other relatives and friends .Lord, grant him eternal rest.

